You Know What’s Better Than One Supermodel Posing For A Shot In Bed? Two Of Them

Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen proved without a doubt Thursday that two legendary supermodels posing for a shot in bed is better than one.

The 45-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model dropped pure fire on Instagram when she shared a fun shot of her posing under the sheets with 38-year-old Bündchen.

In the jaw-dropping picture, fans can’t really see what either one is wearing as they hold up a copy of Bündchen’s book titled, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

Klum captioned the photo, “Bedtime Stories with @gisele #beautyfromtheinsideout #theoneandonly #family.”

The retired lingerie model’s social media accounts are definitely can’t miss with amazing photos each one of them have shared from their various fashion photo shoots to stunning red carpet appearances over the years. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including this racy throwback topless shot of Klum holding an ice cream cone with ice cream.

And those are just the German beauty’s snaps. Check out these from the supermodel — who goes by the name Gisele — who has been ruling the fashion world over a decade. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

