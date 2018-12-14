Barbara Palvin Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Video Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Palvin absolutely smoldered in a jaw-dropping clip from her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot shared by the magazine on Instagram Friday.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she strutted around in a variety of colorful bikinis and racy one-piece suits on the beach for the shoot, which was taken in the Caribbean.

The magazine captioned the stunning post with nothing except hearts and kisses emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:30am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with incredible pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a bikini shot shared by the magazine from her shoot this year in Costa Rica for the upcoming issue. We can’t wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 12, 2018 at 8:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Oct 16, 2018 at 4:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Aug 22, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 3, 2018 at 5:02pm PST

Not to mention, a few from her appearance in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 11, 2018 at 10:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 10, 2018 at 8:39am PST