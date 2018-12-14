Barbara Palvin Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Video Clip
Barbara Palvin absolutely smoldered in a jaw-dropping clip from her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot shared by the magazine on Instagram Friday.
The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she strutted around in a variety of colorful bikinis and racy one-piece suits on the beach for the shoot, which was taken in the Caribbean.
The magazine captioned the stunning post with nothing except hearts and kisses emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with incredible pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a bikini shot shared by the magazine from her shoot this year in Costa Rica for the upcoming issue. We can’t wait!
Not to mention, a few from her appearance in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:
