Barbara Palvin Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Video Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Barbara Palvin absolutely smoldered in a jaw-dropping clip from her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot shared by the magazine on Instagram Friday.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she strutted around in a variety of colorful bikinis and racy one-piece suits on the beach for the shoot, which was taken in the Caribbean.

The magazine captioned the stunning post with nothing except hearts and kisses emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with incredible pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a bikini shot shared by the magazine from her shoot this year in Costa Rica for the upcoming issue. We can’t wait!

 

Not to mention, a few from her appearance in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:

 

