Danielle Herrington Goes Topless In Racy Clip From Costa Rica Trip

share on facebook tweet this

Danielle Herrington did her best to torch the internet with a topless clip she shared on Instagram Sunday from her recent trip to Costa Rica.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible wearing only blue thong bikini bottoms as she waded around in a pool overlooking the ocean during her latest trip.

She didn’t explain much about the video and only captioned the post, “Where I wanna be.” (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Dec 16, 2018 at 3:47pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with jaw-dropping photos she’s shared from her various photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing nothing except white lace lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 27, 2018 at 11:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 14, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 14, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Aug 21, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

Not to mention, a few shots from her latest photo shoot for the annual swimsuit issue and from her stunning appearances for the 2018 issue in which she landed on the cover. Clearly, a designation well deserved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Dec 10, 2018 at 3:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:23pm PST