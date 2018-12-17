Gisele Bündchen Goes Braless For Jaw-Dropping Magazine Spread

share on facebook tweet this

Gisele Bündchen proved, once again, that no one does it better when she shared her latest jaw-dropping cover shot for Harper’s Bazaar Australia on Instagram Monday.

The 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed braless in a cream-colored, lace, sleeveless dress for the January/February issue of the magazine taken by photographer Nino Muñoz.

She captioned the stunning post, “The more you trust your intuition, the more empowered you become, the stronger you become, and the happier you become. Quanto mais você confia na sua intuição, mais empoderado, forte e feliz você fica.” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 17, 2018 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR Australia (@bazaaraustralia) on Dec 15, 2018 at 1:19pm PST

As gorgeous as the cover snap was, the spread contained several other snaps and lucky for us, the photographer and others who worked on the set shared a few.

And all we can say is wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nino Muñoz (@ninomunoz) on Dec 17, 2018 at 7:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David von Cannon (@davidvoncannon) on Dec 17, 2018 at 7:31am PST

The supermodel’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with unforgettable photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including a shot of her rocking a green lace two-piece swimsuit and looking incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 8, 2018 at 5:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:56am PDT