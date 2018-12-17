Can Anybody Explain What Is Going On With Kim Kardashian’s Outfit In This Photo?

share on facebook tweet this

Kim Kardashian wore a bizarre outfit in a Monday Instagram post.

The reality television star wore some kind of white see-through outfit, and you’re not going to want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m honestly not even sure what words would properly describe this snap from the world-famous woman. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You’re just going to have to take a look for yourself to see if you can figure it out. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 17, 2018 at 5:40pm PST

Look, it’s not exactly a secret that we’re not the biggest fans of Kardashian here at The Smoke Room. She’s certainly not among our favorites. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, we can still acknowledge when she manages to successfully fire off a missile on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 3, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 23, 2018 at 3:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT