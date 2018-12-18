Jasmyn Wilkins Brings The Heat In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shoot Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Jasmyn Wilkins brought some serious heat in a jaw-dropping clip from her swimsuit shoot shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked incredible as she posed wearing a variety of colorful one- and two-piece swimsuits for the photo shoot taken in the Caribbean for the 2018 annual swimsuit issue. At one point, she was wearing a black thong bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The magazine captioned the stunning post, “We can’t get enough of #SISwim babe @[email protected] @hermitagenevis #NevisNaturally.”   (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo of her rocking a red two-piece suit.

 

Not to mention, a few shared on the model and the magazine’s social media accounts from her rookie shoot look amazing.

 

