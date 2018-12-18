Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Fans With Lingerie Clip From Magazine Shoot
Kourtney Kardshian surprised her followers Tuesday with a jaw-dropping clip on Instagram from her recent shoot for GQ Mexico’s cover story.
The 39-year-old reality television star struts around in a variety of outfits from her photo shoot for the December/January issue. At one point, she wore nothing more than some racy black lace lingerie.
She didn’t explain anything in the caption next to the stunning post. Clearly, the clip said it all. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots and her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)
Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including a photo of her dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret model in underwear and wings from her and her sister’s joint Halloween costume.
Not to mention, a handful she and the magazine have shared from her unforgettable GQ magazine spread.
