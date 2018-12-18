Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Fans With Lingerie Clip From Magazine Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Kourtney Kardshian surprised her followers Tuesday with a jaw-dropping clip on Instagram from her recent shoot for GQ Mexico’s cover story.

The 39-year-old reality television star struts around in a variety of outfits from her photo shoot for the December/January issue. At one point, she wore nothing more than some racy black lace lingerie.

She didn’t explain anything in the caption next to the stunning post. Clearly, the clip said it all. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 18, 2018 at 10:46am PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots and her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including a photo of her dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret model in underwear and wings from her and her sister’s joint Halloween costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 8, 2018 at 10:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful she and the magazine have shared from her unforgettable GQ magazine spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ México y Latinoamérica (@gqmexico) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:19am PST