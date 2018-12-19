Nina Dobrev Smolders In Bikini Top On Latest Magazine Cover

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Dobrev brought some serious heat in a bikini top in pictures she posted on Instagram Tuesday/Wednesday from her magazine spread for Women’s Health in January/February issue.

The 29-year-old actress looked gorgeous in the cover shot, posing in a white top with metallic gold pants and a red jacket.

She didn’t explain much about the photo shoot and only captioned it, “LINK IN BIO @womenshealthmag.” (RELATED: We Don’t Know What Vanessa Hudgens’ Costume Is, But It’s Awesome)

“#NinaDobrev is our January/February cover star! Nearly a decade after The Vampire Diaries defined her, @nina’s ready to define *herself* for a change: She’s showing off her comedy skills in her new show @famcbs, switching up her workouts (and seeing results she’s super proud of), and setting some major career and life goals,” the magazine captioned the great cover shot.

“I sort of want to do everything,” Dobrev shared. “I know for sure I am capable of it. Because people know me a certain way, it’s been a process to change minds and show everybody else that I’m capable of it too.”

“The Vampire Diaries” star’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with photos she’s shared from her past magazine shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a stunning black-and-white shot of her posing topless.

Not to mention a few from her unforgettable red carpet appearances.

