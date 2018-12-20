Alexis Ren Torches The Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip
Alexis Ren did her best to torch the internet Thursday after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine dropped a clip of her 2018 photo shoot.
The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely gorgeous as she strutted around on the beach in a metallic gold two-piece suit that didn’t leave much to the imagination for the shoot in the Caribbean.
The magazine captioned the stunning post, “@alexisren is #[email protected] @hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 21 Reasons To Be Thankful For Alexis Ren This Thanksgiving)
Here are a few that really stood out, including a topless shot of her rocking red lingerie.
Not to mention, a few from her appearance in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.
