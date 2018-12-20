Alexis Ren Torches The Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Alexis Ren did her best to torch the internet Thursday after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine dropped a clip of her 2018 photo shoot.

The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely gorgeous as she strutted around on the beach in a metallic gold two-piece suit that didn’t leave much to the imagination for the shoot in the Caribbean.

The magazine captioned the stunning post, “@alexisren is #[email protected] @hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 20, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 21 Reasons To Be Thankful For Alexis Ren This Thanksgiving)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a topless shot of her rocking red lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Nov 25, 2018 at 6:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Nov 24, 2018 at 3:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:31am PST

Not to mention, a few from her appearance in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT