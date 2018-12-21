Olivia Jordan Hits Her Fans With Revealing Photo. What Do You Think?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Olivia Jordan didn’t disappoint in a Friday Instagram post.

Jordan, who is an incredibly popular model, hit her fans with a shot of herself in a revealing top, and I think her followers will appreciate the snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We even have a bonus here because she gave it a motivational caption. Jordan wrote, “There is a power within you. The world may have made you forget, but you can find it again. Connect to your power, your strength, your intuition. And then live in it.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You know there’s nothing we love here more at The Smoke Room than models and motivational captions. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

Jordan doesn’t always drop down from the top rope, but it’s never disappointing when she does. That’s a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more of her great photos while you’re here. You can thank me later. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

British Kid Threatens To Uppercut Santa For Putting Him On The Naughty List
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Olivia Jordan Hits Her Fans With Revealing Photo. What Do You Think?
Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima's Career With Victoria's Secret