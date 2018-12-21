Olivia Jordan Hits Her Fans With Revealing Photo. What Do You Think?

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Jordan didn’t disappoint in a Friday Instagram post.

Jordan, who is an incredibly popular model, hit her fans with a shot of herself in a revealing top, and I think her followers will appreciate the snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We even have a bonus here because she gave it a motivational caption. Jordan wrote, “There is a power within you. The world may have made you forget, but you can find it again. Connect to your power, your strength, your intuition. And then live in it.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You know there’s nothing we love here more at The Smoke Room than models and motivational captions. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on Dec 21, 2018 at 7:38am PST

Jordan doesn’t always drop down from the top rope, but it’s never disappointing when she does. That’s a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more of her great photos while you’re here. You can thank me later. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on Nov 2, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on Sep 27, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:16am PDT