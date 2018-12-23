Josephine Skriver’s Outfit Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

share on facebook tweet this

Josephine Skriver dominated on Instagram Sunday.

Skriver, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a spicy red outfit for her millions of fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Enjoy it because the shot currently has north of 200,000 likes, which is just insane. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned the snap, “Mrs. Claus.” Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram Mrs. Claus A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Dec 23, 2018 at 9:17am PST

Something is seriously wrong with you if you’re not a huge fan of Skriver and her modeling work. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s all outstanding. Enjoy a few more of her posts while you’re here. Trust me, you’re going to like them. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Oct 21, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 23, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:23am PDT