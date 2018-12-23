Josephine Skriver’s Outfit Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Josephine Skriver dominated on Instagram Sunday.

Skriver, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a spicy red outfit for her millions of fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Enjoy it because the shot currently has north of 200,000 likes, which is just insane. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned the snap, “Mrs. Claus.” Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mrs. Claus

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Something is seriously wrong with you if you’re not a huge fan of Skriver and her modeling work. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s all outstanding. Enjoy a few more of her posts while you’re here. Trust me, you’re going to like them. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here's The First Post-Signing Day College Football Recruiting Rankings
Baker Mayfield Gives His Former Coach A Death Stare After Big Play. The Video Is Incredible
Celebrate Paulina Gretzky's Birthday With These Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW]
Jennifer Aniston's Leather Dress Doesn't Hide Much -- But With Her Looks, It Doesn't Need To