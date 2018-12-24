Anne De Paula Celebrates The Holidays With Racy Swimsuit Shot
Anne De Paula looked forward to celebrating the holidays and lounging by the beach with a racy swimsuit shot she shared Monday on Instagram.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the shot in a white thong one-piece while she was turned to her side.
She captioned the stunning snap, “On my way to the airport Going home for the holidays! Happy I ll be by the beach in the summer for a few weeks but I’m gonna miss my babe here #illbebacksoon #RioHereIGo.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots and her bikini-clad vacations around the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one she posted looking very festive rocking a great red swimsuit.
Not to mention a few from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue.
