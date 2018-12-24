Anne De Paula Celebrates The Holidays With Racy Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Anne De Paula looked forward to celebrating the holidays and lounging by the beach with a racy swimsuit shot she shared Monday on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the shot in a white thong one-piece while she was turned to her side.

She captioned the stunning snap, “On my way to the airport Going home for the holidays! Happy I ll be by the beach in the summer for a few weeks but I’m gonna miss my babe here #illbebacksoon #RioHereIGo.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Dec 23, 2018 at 4:25pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots and her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one she posted looking very festive rocking a great red swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Nov 29, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Nov 27, 2018 at 8:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Nov 18, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Sep 7, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

Not to mention a few from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 13, 2018 at 4:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Sep 19, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT