Nina Agdal Torches The Internet With Festive Red Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Nina Agdal did her best to torch the internet Sunday with a festive snap on Instagram of her at the beach rocking a red bikini.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed in a red-and-white two piece suit with the ocean in the background.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and had a little fun with the caption, “Sorry, my phone got conchfishcated, can’t talk right now.”  (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots and her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing for a shot with her back to the camera while rocking a red one-piece suit.  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

Not to mention, a few from her unforgettable appearances in the annual swimsuit issue looking terrific.

 

