Brittney Palmer Lights Up Instagram With Scandalous Topless Snap
Brittney Palmer really pushed the limits Tuesday on Instagram.
Palmer, who is one of the most popular UFC octagon girls in the game, posted a photo of herself topless for her fans to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her followers appeared to like it a lot because it currently has tens of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw something this scandalous out of Palmer on Instagram. Yet, I think we all know the type of fire she can bring when she wants to. It’s just a well-known fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Take a look at a few more examples while you’re here. Trust me, you won’t regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram