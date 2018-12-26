Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Bikini Swimsuit Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Camille Kostek looked amazing rocking a black bikini in a clip shared Wednesday on Instagram by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from her swimsuit shoot.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model clearly was ready for her shoot in south Australia for the 2019 issue as she rocked the revealing two-piece suit while she posed on the beach.

The magazine captioned the post, “si_swimsuitOh hey there, @camillekostek! @southaustralia @authentickangarooisland @virginaustralia #SeeSouthAustralia.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap of her rocking a blue bikini top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

