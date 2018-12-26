Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Bikini Swimsuit Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek looked amazing rocking a black bikini in a clip shared Wednesday on Instagram by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from her swimsuit shoot.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model clearly was ready for her shoot in south Australia for the 2019 issue as she rocked the revealing two-piece suit while she posed on the beach.

The magazine captioned the post, “si_swimsuitOh hey there, @camillekostek! @southaustralia @authentickangarooisland @virginaustralia #SeeSouthAustralia.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap of her rocking a blue bikini top.

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit issue.

