Izabel Goulart Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Izabel Goulart did her best to keep bikini season going Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit snap on Instagram.

The 34-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning as ever as she posed wearing a black two-piece suit and straw hat as she looked out over the water while on vacation in Brazil.

She captioned the great shot, “Noronha Paradise #brasil #vacation #bikinilife #noronha @raphaguianoronha.” (RELATED: Izabel Goulart Shows Off Her Rocking Body In Insane Workout Video)

 

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are few that really stood out, including a picture of her wearing a black and white string bikini.

 

Not to mention, a few from her past appearances at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years that are can’t miss.

 

