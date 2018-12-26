Jasmine Tookes Brings The Heat In Racy Swimsuit Calendar As Miss July

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes definitely heated things up Wednesday in a racy swimsuit shot shared on Instagram from V magazine’s calendar as Miss July.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked just as incredible as ever she posed for the shot in a revealing pink one-piece swimsuit for the photo taken by photographer Carin Backoff.

The magazine captioned the stunning snap, “Behold, @JasTookes as Miss July. The sexy supermodel stands poised and confident as ever in our 2019 calendar, available in our V117 issue on newsstands January 10th.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Dec 26, 2018 at 7:27am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with incredible pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking white lace lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 15, 2018 at 12:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 29, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 4, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her appearance in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 9, 2018 at 9:34am PST