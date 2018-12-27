Hailey Clauson Wins Day With Topless Shot As Miss June

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Hailey Clauson most certainly won the day Wednesday after she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her calendar shoot for V magazine as Miss June.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked as amazing as ever as she posed wearing only denim briefs with matching knee-hight boots for her appearance in the magazine’s 2019 calendar.

She captioned the post simply, “Miss June for the @vmagazine calendar shot by @carinbackoffphoto.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with the photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on

Not to mention, a few clips from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

72 Times Sara Underwood Went Topless
Vita Sidorkina Melts The Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Clip [VIDEO]
The Smoke Room's Model Of The Week: Paige Watkins
Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Bikini Swimsuit Clip