Hailey Clauson Wins Day With Topless Shot As Miss June
Hailey Clauson most certainly won the day Wednesday after she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her calendar shoot for V magazine as Miss June.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked as amazing as ever as she posed wearing only denim briefs with matching knee-hight boots for her appearance in the magazine’s 2019 calendar.
She captioned the post simply, “Miss June for the @vmagazine calendar shot by @carinbackoffphoto.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with the photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a few clips from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.
