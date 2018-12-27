Hailey Clauson Wins Day With Topless Shot As Miss June

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Clauson most certainly won the day Wednesday after she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram from her calendar shoot for V magazine as Miss June.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked as amazing as ever as she posed wearing only denim briefs with matching knee-hight boots for her appearance in the magazine’s 2019 calendar.

She captioned the post simply, “Miss June for the @vmagazine calendar shot by @carinbackoffphoto.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Dec 26, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with the photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Nov 19, 2018 at 5:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 28, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Sep 5, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Not to mention, a few clips from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Nov 13, 2018 at 12:08pm PST