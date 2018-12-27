Haley Kalil Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Haley Kalil proved once again to be a force in the modeling world when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing in a handful of photos of her wearing a black string two-piece suit while posing in the ocean.
She captioned the post simply, “Do you ever take 100 pictures and 99 of them are just you being awkward. #MyPhotosAreAllMeBeingAwkward.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The rookie swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
Here are few that really stood out, including a festive snap of her rocking red lingerie bottoms.
Not to mention, a few from her rookie appearance in the 2018 issue. We can hardly wait to see what she has in store for next year’s swimsuit shoot.
