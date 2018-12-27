Rachel Bush Dominates The Internet With Spicy Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Rachel Bush lit the internet on fire with a recent post.

Bush, who is one of the most popular models on the social media platform, posted a photo of herself in black bikini for everybody to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Trust me when I say that it didn’t disappoint even a little bit. In fact, it might be the best thing you see on the internet all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on Dec 26, 2018 at 2:37pm PST

Bush is without question one of the most elite women on the entire internet. There’s no debate about it at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You’d have to be an absolute fool to feel any other way. I hate to sound overconfident, but that’s a fact. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on Dec 24, 2018 at 10:47am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on Dec 23, 2018 at 11:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bush (@rachelbush) on Dec 15, 2018 at 11:06am PST