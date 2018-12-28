Vanessa Hanson Starts A Fire On Instagram With This Spicy Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Vanessa Hanson did her best to start a bit of a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

Hanson, who also serves as an octagon girl for the UFC, posted a black-and-white photo of herself, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this is one of the best photos that we’ve seen out of Hanson in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hanson (@vanessahanson) on Dec 27, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see a ton of Hanson on Instagram these days. She doesn’t pop in very often. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, it’s always worth it whenever she does. Enjoy a few more of her snaps while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hanson (@vanessahanson) on Aug 12, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hanson (@vanessahanson) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hanson (@vanessahanson) on Apr 7, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT