Josie Canseco Sets The Internet On Fire With This Revealing Photo
Josie Canseco lit up Instagram late Friday night.
The rising modeling star posted a black and white behind-the-scenes shot from the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, and it’s not hard to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
That’s probably why the photo has 35,000 likes at the moment, which is just a massive amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It has been a blast watching Josie Canseco blow up over the course of the past two years. She truly is becoming a massive star, and we love to see that. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Take a look at a few more times she dominated the internet. I think you’ll enjoy them. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram