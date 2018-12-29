Olivia Culpo Lights Up Instagram With This Spicy Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Olivia Culpo brought some serious heat on Instagram with a recent post.

The popular model posted a photo of herself in red exercise gear, and it's a sight for sore eyes.

I don't know if anybody thought Culpo had lost a step, but this photo will absolutely erase any doubts for anybody who might have.

Give it a look below. It might be the best thing you see all day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

You know you're in for a great day whenever Olivia Culpo is out here pumping out great content.

Enjoy a few more of her outstanding Instagram posts while you're here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

