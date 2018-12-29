Olivia Culpo Lights Up Instagram With This Spicy Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo brought some serious heat on Instagram with a recent post.

The popular model posted a photo of herself in red exercise gear, and it’s a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I don’t know if anybody thought Culpo had lost a step, but this photo will absolutely erase any doubts for anybody who might have. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 28, 2018 at 11:29am PST

You know you’re in for a great day whenever Olivia Culpo is out here pumping out great content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more of her outstanding Instagram posts while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 5, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 12, 2018 at 3:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Sep 15, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT