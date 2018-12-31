Arianny Celeste Stuns In Crazy Bikini Shot

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Arianny Celeste gave her fans a bit of a surprise on Instagram Monday.

Celeste posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why this snap from Celeste currently has more than 30,000 likes in only a matter of a couple hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a gander below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

It seems like Celeste has dialed it back a bit on Instagram, but there’s still no doubt at all that she can tear it when up when wants to. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more examples if you don’t believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Florida State's Football Team Makes Massive Coaching Hire. How Will It Benefit The Seminoles?
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT - SI Posts Twerking Video Of Ashley Graham
Ronda Rousey Announces Engagement To Fellow UFC Fighter
Remember 'Neck Guy,' Who Went Viral Because Of His Hysterical Mugshot? He's About To Make His Debut As An MMA Fighter 