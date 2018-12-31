Candice Swanepoel Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel lit up Instagram Monday.

The superstar model posted a photo of herself in a green bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, I don’t think I’d be being too bold by saying this might be the best thing you see on the internet all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re all going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 31, 2018 at 7:08am PST

You know you’re in for an outstanding day whenever Swanepoel starts dropping fire on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s a massive formula for success, and I think we all know it. Enjoy a few more of her outstanding posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 29, 2018 at 8:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 4, 2018 at 3:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 30, 2018 at 6:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 28, 2018 at 12:41pm PST