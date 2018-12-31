Nina Agdal Sets The Internet On Fire With Crazy Topless Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal got crazy in a recent Instagram post.

The Danish-born model posted a photo of herself topless at the beach, and it's an absolutely absurd snap.

She captioned the scandalous picture, "Felt skinny, might get fat later." For some reason, I doubt she'll be fat anytime soon.

Give it a look below. I promise that you won't regret it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 30, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

There's a reason Agdal is one of the most popular models on the internet, and it's not because she tends to hold back.

It's because she is always pushing the limits, and that's good news for the fans. Take a look at a few more of her greatest snaps while you're here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 28, 2018 at 4:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 25, 2018 at 11:08am PST