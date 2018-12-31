Stella Maxwell Torches Internet With Red Bikini Shot
Stella Maxwell did her best to torch the internet on this last day of 2018 when she shared a stunning bikini shot on Instagram.
The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed rocking a red two-piece suit while she was at the beach.
In the caption, she wrote, “Happy New Year from sunny California.” (RELATED: Elsa Hosk’s Best Moments On The Victoria’s Secret Runway [SLIDESHOW])
The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her posing nude for her appearance in a French magazine earlier this year.
Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show over the years — where she always looks terrific.
