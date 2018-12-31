Stella Maxwell Torches Internet With Red Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Stella Maxwell did her best to torch the internet on this last day of 2018 when she shared a stunning bikini shot on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed rocking a red two-piece suit while she was at the beach.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy New Year from sunny California.” (RELATED: Elsa Hosk’s Best Moments On The Victoria’s Secret Runway [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 31, 2018 at 10:52am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her posing nude for her appearance in a French magazine earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Nov 3, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Oct 15, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jan 25, 2018 at 8:37am PST

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show over the years — where she always looks terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Sep 18, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Nov 9, 2018 at 11:14am PST