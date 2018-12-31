Stella Maxwell Torches Internet With Red Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Stella Maxwell did her best to torch the internet on this last day of 2018 when she shared a stunning bikini shot on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed rocking a red two-piece suit while she was at the beach.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy New Year from sunny California.”  (RELATED: Elsa Hosk’s Best Moments On The Victoria’s Secret Runway [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her posing nude for her appearance in a French magazine earlier this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show over the years — where she always looks terrific.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Florida State's Football Team Makes Massive Coaching Hire. How Will It Benefit The Seminoles?
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT - SI Posts Twerking Video Of Ashley Graham
Ronda Rousey Announces Engagement To Fellow UFC Fighter
Remember 'Neck Guy,' Who Went Viral Because Of His Hysterical Mugshot? He's About To Make His Debut As An MMA Fighter 