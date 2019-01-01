Elsa Hosk’s Outfit For The Desert Seems A Bit Bizarre

share on facebook tweet this

Elsa Hosk’s outfit while in the desert doesn’t seem like it’s the proper attire.

The superstar model posted two photos of herself Tuesday on Instagram in a desert landscape for her fans to glance at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Was she in proper outdoor gear? Was she wearing what you’d expect for such a climate? No, she was not. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She was wearing a green dress. Why she would choose such attire while in the desert is beyond me. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Look, I think I speak for everybody when I say I’m a big fan of Hosk, but I just don’t get posts like this one. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s strange and just doesn’t seem to fit. We’re here for the hits! Stick to the good stuff. It’s what the people want. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

