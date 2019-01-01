Lindsey Pelas Lights Up Instagram By Barely Wearing Anything In This Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Lindsey Pelas dropped a nuke on Instagram Tuesday.

The popular model with millions of followers shared a snap of herself in black lingerie, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the picture, which currently has over 20,000 likes, in part, “Happy New Year.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy New Year

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

It really does never get old watching Pelas just dominate day after day on Instagram. All she does is drop fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more examples if you don’t believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Ivanka Trump Just Blew Everyone Away When She Stepped Off Air Force One Wearing This Dress
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT - SI Posts Twerking Video Of Ashley Graham
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Shows Love On Instagram