Allie Ayers Posts Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot To Start Out The New Year
Allie Ayers shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot Wednesday on Instagram and is clearly kicking off the year the right way.
The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked fantastic rocking little more than a white lace bra and matching underwear as she posed for the snap leaning up against a set of stairs.
She didn’t explain much about the photo and only captioned the post, “a favorite” with a moon emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a sheer red robe and matching lingerie.
Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the 2018 issue when she was selected in the magazine’s first-ever open casting call and got to appear in the annual swimsuit issue with a chance to win a spot as rookie in the 2019 issue.
