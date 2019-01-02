Sara Sampaio Stuns In Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio didn’t disappoint in a Wednesday morning Instagram post.

Sampaio shared a shot of herself in a white bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be the best photo that we’ve seen out of Portuguese model in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. I bet you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jan 2, 2019 at 5:35am PST

I haven’t seen something this great out of Sampaio in a minute or two. That’s for sure. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I’m glad she’s back to launching off missiles on Instagram that never let us down! Well done, Sara. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 28, 2018 at 9:28am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 24, 2018 at 9:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:00pm PST