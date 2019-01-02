Sports Illustrated Releases Incredible Barbara Palvin Swimsuit Video
Sports Illustrated really pushed the envelope Wednesday with an Instagram post of Barbara Palvin.
The popular publication posted a video of the star model in a revealing bikini, and it’s not too bad at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
SI captioned the post, “Start your year off right with this STEAMY, new @realbarbarapalvin video!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
You can watch it below, and then you can all thank me later. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as impressive as it gets on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Take a look at a few more times that Palvin absolutely dominated the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram