Haley Kalil Goes Topless In Shocking Photo. Does It Go Too Far?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Haley Kalil started a bit of a fire on Instagram with a Thursday post.

The modeling sensation posted a photo of herself topless for people to enjoy, and it’s not hard to look at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that it’s not rare to see something bit spicy out of Kalil, but this shot is on a whole different level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but I wouldn’t recommend firing this one up at work. It’s that crazy. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking this is without a doubt one of the best snaps that we’ve seen out of Kalil in a minute or two. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I suggest you brush up on a few other times she absolutely dominated the web while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Pat Sajak Savages The Academy Awards In Less Than 280 Characters On Twitter
Remember The Actress From 'Wedding Crashers?' You May Not Recognize Her With Her Blonde Hair Now
Legendary Actor Is Headed To Jail. The Reason Why Is Incredibly Disappointing
Supermodel's Son Arrested For DUI. Read The Bizarre Details Here