Lais Ribeiro Drops Pure Fire In Clip From Swimsuit Shoot

Lais Ribeiro shows how it’s done in a jaw-dropping clip shared Thursday on Instagram from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in the Bahamas.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she strutted around the beach rocking a revealing yellow two-piece suit that left little to the imagination.

The magazine captioned the stunning post, “@laisribeiro rocks some serious underboob for #SISwim 2018!” (RELATED: Celebrating The Gorgeous Lais Ribeiro On Her Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 3, 2019 at 9:18am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t-miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots and her bikini-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great black-and-white shot of her rocking a bikini and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 6, 2018 at 7:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 27, 2018 at 4:05am PST

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her past appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 6, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 29, 2018 at 2:32pm PST