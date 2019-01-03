Lais Ribeiro Drops Pure Fire In Clip From Swimsuit Shoot
Lais Ribeiro shows how it’s done in a jaw-dropping clip shared Thursday on Instagram from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in the Bahamas.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she strutted around the beach rocking a revealing yellow two-piece suit that left little to the imagination.
The magazine captioned the stunning post, “@laisribeiro rocks some serious underboob for #SISwim 2018!” (RELATED: Celebrating The Gorgeous Lais Ribeiro On Her Birthday [SLIDESHOW])
The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t-miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots and her bikini-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a great black-and-white shot of her rocking a bikini and looking fantastic.
Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her past appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
