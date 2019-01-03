Lyna Perez Shocks Her Followers In Insane Lingerie Snap

share on facebook tweet this

Lyna Perez recently dropped a bomb on Instagram.

The internet sensation posted a photo of herself in red lingerie, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans apparently agree with my assessment of the situation because it currently has more than 150,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below, and decide for yourself if this one might go just a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:21am PST

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s one of the craziest photos I’ve seen in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It truly is amazing just how much Perez pushes the envelope on Instagram, and her fans always love it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Aug 29, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:03am PDT