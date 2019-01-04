Karin Hart Stuns In Awesome Bikini Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Karin Hart didn’t disappoint her fans with a recent Instagram post.

Hart, who is a bit of a golf star, posted a photo of herself chilling in the cold weather while bikini-clad. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, here at The Smoke Room, we know a thing or two about bikinis and cold weather. They often don’t mix well. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, Hart seemed to have no problem at all pulling this one off. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karin (car-in) hart (@karinhart) on

The trend of female golfers wrecking Instagram will simply never get old. Watching them tear it up is always a joy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Hart is also one of the best at doing it in the entire game. Take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karin (car-in) hart (@karinhart) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karin (car-in) hart (@karinhart) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karin (car-in) hart (@karinhart) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karin (car-in) hart (@karinhart) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kanye West Just Accidentally Leaked A Private Photo Of Kim Kardashian Online -- See It Here
These Are Without A Doubt The Best Paige Spiranac Photos On The Internet
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
LSU's Quarterback Nearly Gets His Head Taken Off By Brutal Hit. The Video Will Make You Sick