Karin Hart Stuns In Awesome Bikini Photo
Karin Hart didn’t disappoint her fans with a recent Instagram post.
Hart, who is a bit of a golf star, posted a photo of herself chilling in the cold weather while bikini-clad. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Now, here at The Smoke Room, we know a thing or two about bikinis and cold weather. They often don’t mix well. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
However, Hart seemed to have no problem at all pulling this one off. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The trend of female golfers wrecking Instagram will simply never get old. Watching them tear it up is always a joy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Hart is also one of the best at doing it in the entire game. Take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram