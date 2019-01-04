Red Dela Cruz Wears Red Bikini On Instagram Post

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Red Dela Cruz had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar UFC octagon girl posted a pair of snaps of herself wearing a red bikini, and you’re going to want to see both of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Are these the wildest shots we’ve ever seen out of Cruz? Probably not, but they’re both still very impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟ (@red_delacruz) on

You know it’s simply going to be an outstanding day whenever you can get it spun up with a pair of bikini shots of Cruz. That’s a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a master at dominating the internet, and pretty much nobody does it better. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟ (@red_delacruz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟ (@red_delacruz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟ (@red_delacruz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟ (@red_delacruz) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kanye West Just Accidentally Leaked A Private Photo Of Kim Kardashian Online -- See It Here
These Are Without A Doubt The Best Paige Spiranac Photos On The Internet
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
LSU's Quarterback Nearly Gets His Head Taken Off By Brutal Hit. The Video Will Make You Sick