Robin Holzken Smolders In Racy Swimsuit Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Robin Holzken absolutely smolders in a jaw-dropping swimsuit clip shared Friday on Instagram by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing during her rookie shoot in the Bahamas as she strutted around on the beach wearing a racy red one-piece suit.

The magazine captioned the great post, “Friday MOOD courtesy of @robinholzken! Click the link in bio to see photos from this shoot!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad travels around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot of her wearing only black lingerie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

Not to mention a handful of pics/clips she’s shared from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. Clearly, we hope to see her again this year in the magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Ohio State's Superstar Quarterback's Future Gets Major Update
45 Of Kelly Rohrbach's Sexiest Moments In Front Of The Camera [SLIDESHOW]
Alexis Ren Goes Topless In Several Stunning Photos. Do They Cross The Line?
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]