Jasmine Tookes Surprises Her Fans With Incredible Swimsuit Photos

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes had herself a day on Instagram Sunday.

Tookes, who has north of three million followers, shared a pair of snaps of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans appeared to appreciate the shots because they currently have more than 170,000 likes, which is just a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both pictures below. I promise that you won’t regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jan 4, 2019 at 2:09pm PST

Something is wrong with you if you’re not a follower of Tookes’ work. Pretty much all of it can be put into the grade-A elite category. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more examples while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 25, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Sep 17, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT