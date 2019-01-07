Myla Dalbesio Torches Internet In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Myla Dalbesio did her best to torch the internet Monday in a jaw-dropping swimsuit clip shared on Instagram by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she strutted her stuff, rocking a colorful blue, pink and purple two-piece suit during her rookie shoot for her appearance in the 2017 annual swimsuit issue.

The caption next to the stunning post didn’t say much and only read, “WCW.”  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot of her posing topless on the beach and looking terrific.

 

Not to mention a handful she’s posted from her past appearances and photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue.

 

