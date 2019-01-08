Hannah Ferguson Goes Topless In Jaw-Dropping Magazine Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Hannah Ferguson went topless in a jaw-dropping shot shared Tuesday by Maxim magazine from her appearance for the November 2016 issue.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing in the black-and-white shot wearing no top with black and white houndstooth pants and a matching jacket.

The caption next to the post didn’t say much and simply read, “Curb appeal. @hannahfergusonofficial Photographed exclusively for Maxim Magazine by @gilles_bensimon.” RELATED: 20 Of The Hottest Snaps Of This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with stunning shots she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a red one-piece suit for her V magazine calendar shoot as Miss January 2019.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

