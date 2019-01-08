Viki Odintcova Drops Insane Swimsuit Photo. Does It Go too Far?
Viki Odintcova got a bit wild on Instagram Tuesday.
The Russian-born model posted a picture of herself in a purple swimsuit, and it’s incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the wild snap, “You’ll find me chasing the sun.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There are very few people better on Instagram that Odintcova. She is just an incredibly talented woman. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Take a look at a few more times she absolutely burned down the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram