Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Magazine Spread

Jennifer Lopez absolutely looked flawless in a series of swimsuit shots shared Wednesday on Instagram from her February magazine spread.

The 49-year-old singer/actress, looked as gorgeous as ever, as she posed wearing a variety of black one-piece swimsuits that left little to the imagination for the upcoming issue with Harper’s Bazaar.

The magazine captioned one of the stunning posts, “JLo is (still) on top of the world. Tap the link in our bio to see her February 2019 cover story on Bazaar.com. Photography by @studioakrans.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Another post included a quote from her cover story. “Sometimes I get tired,” Lopez shared. “I get tired a lot. But I never think, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I just think I need a break. I really feel like I have a lot left that I want to do.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get to a point where I’ll be satisfied and go, ‘I did it. All of it,'” she added. “‘I’m done. I got nothing else to say.’ I hope that day never comes.”

The “Second Act” star recently opened up, once again, about her relationship with baseball great Alex Rodgriquez and admitted she was glad she didn’t meet him earlier in her life because she wasn’t ready for the “healthiest things.”

“[Alex Rodriguez] has said it was too crazy, and I didn’t know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it. And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out,” the “Maid in Manhattan” star explained.

“I wasn’t ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first — how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities,” she added.