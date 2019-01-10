Camille Kostek Keeps Bikini Season Going With Blue Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek absbolutely proved that bikini season is still going strong when she shared a couple great swimsuit shots on Instagram Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing in the pair of photos showing her rocking a blue floral two-piece suit during her trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In the caption next to the post she wrote, “writing down a list of new places I want to travel to this year, but I have to go back to St. Thomas this year and every year for the rest of my life no matter what!!! #islandGYAL What are some of your favorite destinations that I should look into !?” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jan 9, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with unforgettable shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a close-up snap of her wearing a revealing blue bikini top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Dec 8, 2018 at 5:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Nov 13, 2018 at 7:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Oct 11, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Sep 5, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful of pics/clips from her jaw-dropping rookie shoot for the 2018 issue and latest photo shoot in Australia for the upcoming one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Oct 27, 2018 at 6:26am PDT