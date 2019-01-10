Kelly Gale Burns Up The Internet With Great Bikini Photo
Kelly Gale had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.
The Swedish-born model posted a photo of herself lounging around in a skimpy bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, this is one of the best shots we’ve seen out of Gale in a very long time, which is probably why it has nearly 20,000 likes so far. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
You can take a look below. I think most of you are going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Gale is without a doubt one of our favorite women on the internet here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here a few more times that she absolutely obliterated the web with wild shots. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram