Kelly Gale Burns Up The Internet With Great Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The Swedish-born model posted a photo of herself lounging around in a skimpy bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this is one of the best shots we’ve seen out of Gale in a very long time, which is probably why it has nearly 20,000 likes so far. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can take a look below. I think most of you are going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jan 9, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Gale is without a doubt one of our favorite women on the internet here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here a few more times that she absolutely obliterated the web with wild shots. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jan 8, 2019 at 1:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jan 7, 2019 at 6:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jan 4, 2019 at 4:52am PST