Lais Ribeiro Goes Topless In Wild Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Lais Ribeiro set the internet on fire Wednesday night.

The Brazilian-born star appeared topless in a video posted by Sports Illustrated, and it’s a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

SI captioned the wild post, “G O D D E S S.” Something tells me that her fans will agree with their description. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch it below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram G O D D E S S @casachameleonhotels #casachameleon A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 9, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

If that doesn’t get your day started off on the right foot, then I honestly have no idea what to tell you. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Ribeiro is one of the best in the game, and there’s no doubt about it. Enjoy a few more of her snaps while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 6, 2018 at 7:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:37am PST