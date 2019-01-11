Demi Rose Wears Incredibly Skimpy Bikini. Does The Photo Cross The Line?

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Demi Rose dropped a bikini bomb on Instagram with a recent shot.

The superstar British model posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini, and it’s absolutely absurd. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’re all pretty used to seeing Rose tear it up on Instagram. That’s what made her famous. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, this bikini snap is on a whole different level. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

I’m not sure there’s a much better way to get your day started than with a picture like the one below. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s just out here firing missiles and obliterating all the competition. Well done, Demi. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

College Basketball Player Murders His Defender's Soul With Crazy Dunk
Meet The Hottest Women Of The UFC
The 2019 College Football Title Odds Are Out, And This Team Is The HEAVY Favorite
Ivanka Trump Was Asked To Star In This Insanely Popular Dating Show — Here's What She Said