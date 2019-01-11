Haley Kalil Wins The Day With Unbelievable Racy Shot
Haley Kalil hands down won the day Friday when she posted an unbelievably racy shot on Instagram for her followers.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed the for jaw-dropping photo wearing little more than a very low-cut sleeveless black top. It may have even been just a black vest.
She didn’t explain much about who photo was taken for and had a bit of fun with the post writing, “Welcome to another episode of: the photo you snapchat to your crush VS the photo you snapchat to your best friend. Swipe left.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her bikini-clad trips around the world to her various fashion photo shoots.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one black-and-white picture of her posing wearing no top at all.
Not to mention, a few from her rookie shoot for the annual swimsuit magazine in 2018. We can’t wait to see what 2019 brings.
