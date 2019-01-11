Luciana Andrade Lights Up Instagram With Wild Snap

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Luciana Andrade had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born UFC octagon girl posted a scandalous photo of herself late Thursday night, and it’s not hard on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the picture, “Eyes are never quiet.” I have no idea what that means, but I’m also sure her fans don’t care. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. You’re going to enjoy it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Eyes are never quiet.

A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on

Andrade might not be the most famous octagon girl in the game, but she’s still a superstar in our minds at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s why I dug deep into a few more of her outstanding posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kate Mara Makes Announcement That Will Change Her Life Forever
Celebrate Emily Sears' Sexiest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
These Ronda Rousey Photos Are The Greatest Thing On The Internet
This Little-Known Model's Instagram Will Blow Your Mind [SLIDESHOW]