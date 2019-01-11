Rita Ora Wears Scandalous Outfit. Her Fans Won’t Want To Miss The Photos

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora brought a little heat to Instagram early Friday morning.

Ora, who has a mind-boggling 14.3 million followers on the social media platform, posted a pair of photos of herself in a scandalous black outfit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is this among the most revealing snaps we’ve ever seen out of her? No, but it’s still not too hard on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jan 10, 2019 at 10:28pm PST

You know it’s just never going to be a bad day when Ora drops down from the clouds with content like this on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She just has a special talent for always dominating the internet. There are very few women alive who could even dream of hanging with her on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:50pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 23, 2018 at 12:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:36am PDT